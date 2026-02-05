Hoff opens new London flagship in Covent Garden

Spanish sneaker brand Hoff has opened its newest flagship store at 124 Long Acre, Covent Garden in London, ahead of additional international openings this quarter in Mexico and Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The new store marks Hoff’s second and largest London location, adding to its Regent Street store, and represents the brand’s first major international retail debut since unveiling its home concept venue on Velázquez Street in Madrid in October 2025.

Fran Marchena, chief executive of Hoff, said in a statement: “London is a key strategic market for Hoff, offering global visibility at the intersection of fashion, design, and culture. Our established presence in the UK allows us to strengthen brand relevance and engage a highly discerning international audience.

“This moment reflects a new phase of disciplined international growth, focused on consolidating our retail footprint, elevating the brand experience, and building long-term value in priority global cities.”

Hoff London flagship in Covent Garden Credits: Hoff

The new London flagship has been designed by Spanish architecture studio El Departamento, led by Alberto Eltini and Marina Martín, and has been conceived as a “site-specific evolution of Hoff’s retail identity,” which has been adapted to fit London’s “urban and cultural context”.

Imagined as a gallery-like “box,” the space balances Mediterranean warmth and artisanal materiality, including handcrafted Zellige ceramics with a sharper industrial edge of stainless steel and reflective surfaces, to create a fluid, sensory environment “where product, architecture, and materiality coexist in balance”.

The store houses Hoff’s key styles and new collections, including the brand’s ballet-inspired silhouette ‘Bridge,’ which is available in suede, velvet, satin, and metallics, and its retro skate style ‘Park’.

Hoff London flagship in Covent Garden Credits: Hoff

Commenting on the design of the store, El Departamento added: “Our vision for the London flagship was to create a site-specific evolution of the Hoff identity, rather than a replication. The core concept relies on a duality: bridging the gap between the warmth of artisanal craftsmanship and a sharper, industrial aesthetic.

“This aligns with a forward-looking view of retail where the store acts as a gallery, a neutral, fluid envelope that privileges the product and offers a sensory, not just transactional, experience.”

The Spanish sneaker brand has reported impressive growth in recent years, delivering a 50 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years, growing annual turnover from 17 to 77 million euros, while also expanding its reach to more than 20 markets internationally.

Hoff operates 19 stores in Spain, 7 international stores, and 18 owned corners, with the brand stating further openings are planned across Europe, Spain, and Latin America in the coming months. The brand also has more than 1,000 retail partners worldwide, including Printemps, Rinascente, Browns, Breuninger, ECI GL, Kadewe, Stockmann Illum, and Nordstrom.

Hoff London flagship in Covent Garden Credits: Hoff