Hollister and Gilly Hicks to open combined prototype store

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., the parent company of teen retailers Hollister and Co. and Gilly Hicks, has announced it is opening a new combined prototype store for the brands at Liverpool One in the UK.

The new store, slated to open this summer, will occupy a new space on South John Street and will showcase a new combined space bringing the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. brands under the same roof for the first time in the city.

This will mark the first of the new prototype stores in Europe, added the fashion retail group.

Rob Deacon, senior asset manager at Grosvenor, said in a statement: “It is fantastic to see Hollister reaffirm its commitment to Liverpool One by moving into a newer space, as well as introducing its sub-brand, Gilly Hicks.

“This deal is a testament to the momentum we are continuing to build at the destination and is particularly exciting given the new space will be one of the first model stores in Europe. We look forward to seeing the store open and feel confident it will be a hit with Liverpool One’s visitors.”