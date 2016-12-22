House of Fraser opens debut store in China

House of Fraser has officially opened its first store in China today. Located in the Sanpower Plaza, in Nanjing, the debut Chinese store sees the department store group execute the first stage of its international expansion scheme following its taken over by conglomerate Sanpower Group in 2014.

The first Chinese House of Fraser store aims to capitalize on the growing Chinese commerce and is located in an area known as “China’s Number One Commercial Zone”, in the most prosperous region in downtown Nanjing and a key centre for tourism. The store itself is found at the middle of the city’s transport system, featuring it own metro station with two lines located underneath the store.

House of Fraser officially opens first store in Nanjing, China

“This is a very exciting time for House of Fraser and the opening of the store in Nanjing is a strong way to finish 2016,” said Frank Slevin, Executive Chairman of House of Fraser in a statement. “The store has focused on bringing international brands and a premium shopping experience to China. We are confident that our first store will clearly demonstrate the unique status that House of Fraser can achieve in the market, and will be a standout platform for our brand partners.”

Spanning 425,000 square feet of retail selling space across six floors, House of Fraser Nanjing offers customers the choice of over 300 brands, including many established European and American brands such as Barbour, Ted Baker, Dyson, Paul & Joe, Nike, Day Birger et Mikkelsen, Dior and Lancôme. The new store also marks the introduction of a number of new brands to the Chinese market, who have partnered with HoF for their Chinese debut, including Radley, Cambridge Satchel Company, Biba Alexandre of England, Peter Werth, Lyle & Scott, Le Tanneur and D.A.T.E.

HoF first store in China also sees the launch of new concepts to the House of Fraser store portfolio, such as a new area known as ‘Style by HoF’, as well as Monceau, a lifestyle restaurant and café. The store, which sits in line with HoF other locations across the UK and Ireland aims to offer customers an exclusive premium retail experience and introduces a VIP lounge, a VIP loyalty program, as well as a personal shopping offer. The building’s design is also inspired by HoF UK based locations and replicated various elements, such as iFrasers’ glass roof and the Jolly’s peacock.

“We are delighted today to formally open House of Fraser’s first Chinese store in Nanjing’s Sanpower Plaza,” added Yuan Yafei, Chairman of Sanpower Group. “With House of Fraser Nanjing, our aim was to ensure we replicated the store designs and environment present at some of the brand’s most unique stores including Jenners in Edinburgh, Jollys in Bath and Frasers in Glasgow and also provide customers with a unique premium shopping experience with a strong sense of British tradition.”

“We are very proud of the store: its unique design, premium offering, and prime location clearly emphasise our strategy for House of Fraser to become a leading global brand.”

The Nanjing store opening comes months after HoF original opening date for its first Chinese store, which was earmarked for April, and plans to open a series of stores in second tier cities like Chongqing and Xuzhou. The delays have been connected Sanpower Group failure, or refusal, to provide HoF with the capital injection previously laid out when they acquired the department store group and changes to the executive team, reported the Financial Times earlier this year.

Photo: Courtesy of House of Fraser