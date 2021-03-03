“Icy Park” by Beyonce x Adidas is hot on StockX

The third collaboration of pop star Beyonce with sportswear giant Adidas, ”Icy Park” , which launched on 19th February, has already been able to generate brisk demand on resale platform StockX, including earlier drops.

Some pieces from the collection - such as the reversible monogram bucket hat - sold out within 48 hours. This led to brisk demand on resale platforms like StockX, where some pieces rose significantly in value.

“StockX has already seen over 1,000 trades of products from the latest drop, many of which are selling for double their original retail price. Thanks to the success of the collaboration, Adidas ranked among the five most popular apparel brands on StockX over the past week. Searches for “Ivy Park” jumped 380 percent week-over-week,” reported the resale platform.

StockX also announced the most popular pieces and their resale value from the “Icy Park” and “Ivy Park” collections. The best-selling item thus far is the reversible monogram bucket hat in wild brown, boasting an average resale price of 111 US dollars (69 British pounds or 89 euros), double its original retail price of 55 US dollars (45 British pounds or 45 euros).

Another bestseller: The Adidas x Ivy Park Latex Bodysuit in Wild Brown, which is currently selling for double the retail price. Originally sold at 70 US dollars (60 British pounds or 57 euros), the item now fetches 140 US dollars (69 British pounds or 112 euros) on StockX.

Given the fact that many pieces of the Adidas x Beyonce Ivy Park collection like sweatpants and tops have sold out, the demand on resale platforms like StockX should be rising further.