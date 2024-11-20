Ikea to host pop-up dedicated to its Frakta bag

Swedish homeware retailer Ikea is opening a pop-up on London’s Oxford Street dedicated to its iconic blue Frakta bag ahead of the Ikea flagship store opening in spring 2025.

Located at 216 Oxford Street, next to the upcoming Oxford Street store, the ‘Hus of Frakta' will pay homage to its instantly recognisable giant blue bag, which Ikea states is one of the most used and reused bags on the high street, as well as being one of the most affordable at just 75 pence.

The pop-up will run from November 28 to March 2025 and showcase how the Frakta bag, which means ‘to freight’ in Swedish, is much more than just a bag. It was originally designed over three decades ago to help customers carry their purchases, and over the years, it has shown its versatility as a laundry basket, beach bag and even a companion for city commuters.

Ikea Frakta blue bag Credits: Ikea

Ikea also notes how its bag has become a cultural icon as over the years it has been reimagined by fashion designers, including Zandra Rhodes and Marimekko. It has also become a household staple, with new research from Ikea revealing that nearly half of UK households (45 percent) own one, with many (31 percent) keeping theirs for over five years.

Matt Gould, Ikea London City store manager, said in a statement: “As we prepare for our Oxford Street city store opening next year, we're excited to showcase the unique offerings we'll bring to this iconic location. When we open our doors, customers will discover well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices that make them accessible to as many people as possible.

“There's no better product to demonstrate this commitment than our Frakta bag with its small, 75p price tag. A staple in our range for over 30 years, and in so many households, we wanted to pay tribute to this household favourite, and bring Ikea a little closer to our customers before next spring’s opening.”