In pictures: Extreme Cashmere redefines traditional shop concept in Amsterdam

The Dutch cashmere brand Extreme Cashmere often does things a little differently. For example, the brand makes clothes in just one size that fits everyone. In addition, the brand does not participate in seasons, as the traditional fashion system does. This week, the brand opened the doors of its first store in The Netherlands, located on Utrechtsestraat in Amsterdam, which challenges traditional ideas about retail. “We have turned the traditional retail concept upside down,” said Saskia Dijkstra, the owner of Extreme Cashmere, in a press release.

Dijkstra added: “For me, this is what shopping looks like in the future – more than a shop, it’s an experience. This is a shop for the future.” The shop was designed in collaboration with designer Hidde Dijkstra, the founder's nephew.

Shop for future

Window shopping is not possible at Extreme Cashmere. There are no products on display outside the shop. Clothing is only found at the back of the space, completely hidden away. “In contrast to traditional shops, clothing racks have been deliberately kept out of sight from the street, in order to enhance the feeling of discovery,” the brand's press release said.

The cashmere lover first walks through a soft, warm space that looks more like a living room than a shop. “We wanted to create a place where visitors feel at home – as if they are stepping into a luxury apartment instead of a shop,” founder Dijkstra explained.

Extreme Cashmere in Amsterdam. The interior design is by Hidde Dijkstra.Credits: Eline Willaert

‘A balance between form and function, structure and softness’

The non-traditional retail space consists of three main areas: the entrance lounge with bar and art, a seating area, and a space – hidden, completely at the back of the shop – with a fitting room in the style of a walk-in wardrobe.

The space with the clothes in the style of a walk-in wardrobe. Credits: Eline Willaert

The central display is striking. This centrepiece serves multiple functions. It is a display window, meeting place, kitchen island and drying station. The place “promotes interaction between customers and Extreme Cashmere employees,” according to the press release.

The central display in the Extreme Cashmere shop in Amsterdam. Credits: Eline Willaert

The press release underlined: “The shop combines modern industrial elements with rich, tactile materials: stainless steel next to luxurious carpets, sleek surfaces versus soft textures – a reflection of the brand’s approach to knitwear: a balance between form and function, structure and softness.”

Extreme Cashmere. Credits: Eline Willaert

Extreme Cashmere in Amsterdam: A shop for people who want to take their time

The Extreme Cashmere flagship store is intimate and experience-oriented. The shop contains a gallery wall with books, magazines and art. “We designed this space for our community – for people who want to take their time, feel the fabrics and understand the craftsmanship,” Dijkstra added.

The Extreme Cashmere team added in the press release: “The shop is not just a place to shop, but a destination designed to slow down the buying process and deepen the relationship with the brand.”

Extreme Cashmere. Credits: Eline Willaert

Extreme Cashmere. Credits: Eline Willaert

Extreme Cashmere was founded in 2016 by Saskia Dijkstra. The luxury brand is known for its seasonless, gender-neutral and unisize cashmere collections. Before the recently opened store on Utrechtsestraat in Amsterdam, Extreme Cashmere organised pop-up shops in, among others, New York City and Seoul. The store in Amsterdam is the brand's second store. In 2023, Extreme Cashmere opened its first permanent shop in St. Moritz, Switzerland.