In pictures: Lefties' new debut store in France

Madrid – Following up on information shared this week by the FashionUnited team in France, we present a virtual tour in pictures of the new debut store from Lefties. The Inditex group's 'family chain' has just opened the establishment in France, located on the outskirts of Paris in the Valvert Croix Blanche shopping centre.

The store was launched as part of the inauguration of the aforementioned shopping complex, located in the town of Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois, south of Paris. With over 65,000 square metres and an investment of more than 183 million euros, the complex promises to become a new shopping hub for this specific area of the French capital's metropolitan region. The store has become the first active Lefties point-of-sale in all of France. Inditex had previously tried to establish the chain in the country. At that time, its profile was less family-oriented and more focused on a low-price policy. This strategy was ultimately abandoned in 2012 with the closure of the last Lefties store in France.

Lefties store in the Valvert Croix Blanche shopping centre in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois, on the outskirts of Paris, France. Credits: Lefties.

Building on this history, Lefties is now being relaunched by Inditex in the French market, 14 years after ceasing operations in the country, with the opening of this new debut store on the outskirts of Paris. It was a widely anticipated return. Inditex's chief executive officer, Óscar García Maceiras, had indicated during his speech at the company's 2025 Annual General Meeting on July 15 of last year that the return would take place over the course of last year. This timeline was ultimately not met as planned, seemingly due to delays in the opening of the Valvert Croix Blanche shopping centre.

Lefties store in the Valvert Croix Blanche shopping centre in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois, on the outskirts of Paris, France. Credits: Lefties.

Lefties store in the Valvert Croix Blanche shopping centre in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois, on the outskirts of Paris, France. Credits: Lefties.

Lefties store in the Valvert Croix Blanche shopping centre in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois, on the outskirts of Paris, France. Credits: Lefties.

However, in light of this delay, Maceiras updated the roadmap during the presentation of Inditex's fiscal year 2025 results on March 11 of this year, 2026. During this event, as FashionUnited also reported at the time, one of the company's main strategies for this financial year was to give Lefties a renewed international push with its upcoming return to France and entry into the UK. For these markets, Inditex had initially planned to open up to three stores in the UK, in Liverpool, Lakeside and Newcastle, and two stores in France. Both French stores were to be on the outskirts of Paris, one in Rosny and the other in the Valvert Croix Blanche shopping centre, which was initially misidentified as the Val d'Europe shopping centre.

A complete range of fashion and homeware

In line with the strategy Lefties is pursuing for communicating new openings, the inauguration of this new debut store in France was announced to the public via the chain's social media channels. The announcement did not provide detailed information about the store's specific features. However, following the store's inauguration, Lefties has shared the series of photographs that accompany and provide visual information for this article.

Lefties store in the Valvert Croix Blanche shopping centre in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois, on the outskirts of Paris, France. Credits: Lefties.

Lefties store in the Valvert Croix Blanche shopping centre in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois, on the outskirts of Paris, France. Credits: Lefties.

Lefties store in the Valvert Croix Blanche shopping centre in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois, on the outskirts of Paris, France. Credits: Lefties.

This documentation clearly shows, first, the spacious dimensions of the new Lefties store, as the chain currently favours retail spaces of around 3,000 square metres. Second, it reveals that the space offers a wide selection of the chain's products for womenswear; menswear; teenagers; children and babies. This commercial foundation reaffirms Lefties as Inditex's 'family chain'. It is completed by the brand's new homeware line, for which an exclusive area has been set aside for decorative and household items, as well as a florist section.

Presence in 18 markets

With this opening and its entry into France, from a business perspective, Lefties now has a commercial presence in a total of 18 markets. This new debut store in France joins those already operating in Andorra; Saudi Arabia; Bahrain; Egypt; the United Arab Emirates; Spain; Israel; Italy; Jordan; Kuwait; Morocco; Mexico; Portugal; Qatar; Romania; Tunisia and Turkey in 2025. The chain ended the financial year with a total of 215 stores, after adding six net openings throughout the year.

In summary Lefties, Inditex's 'family chain', has returned to France with the opening of a new debut store in the Valvert Croix Blanche shopping centre on the outskirts of Paris, 14 years after its exit from the French market.

The new spacious Lefties store in France offers a complete selection of fashion for the whole family (womenswear, menswear, teenagers, children and babies), as well as items from the chain's new homeware line and a florist.

With this reopening in France, Lefties expands its commercial presence to a total of 18 markets, adding this country to the 17 where it already operated in 2025 with 215 stores.