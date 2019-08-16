India Circus enters Myntra, products now being retailed by the fashion etailer

Myntra has brought on board India Circus this means the entire range of the brand’s wall arts, home décor, fashion products, dining, utilities, cushion covers, bed runners, bath linen and accessories, floor coverings, multi-utility storages, décor accents, décor plates, and décor lighting is on the popular e-commerce platform.

In addition, India Circus has its own e-commerce website along with an offline presence in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. India Circus was launched in 2012. It appeared at a time when the market was yet to be flooded by similar brands that revolved around unusual design ideas. Vibrant, colorful, and Indian is what best describes India Circus. It has four categories of design — quirky and classic, poetic landscapes and a rupee design. The more expensive the product, the more elegant the design. The brand sells products designed and produced in house and nothing else. Since designs keep changing, the brand produces only 100 to 200 pieces of a design. Eighty per cent of India Circus’ sales come in through the online channel. India Circus also designs several hotel interiors, which accords with the customised side of its business. In 2018, India Circus was acquired by Godrej with a 100 per cent stake.