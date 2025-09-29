Inditex strengthens its low-cost brand: Lefties to arrive in the UK in 2026

Lefties, the youngest chain in the Inditex (ITX) group, is finalising its entry into the British market with a growth plan that combines brand repositioning; product diversification; and an ambitious international rollout. The move marks a decisive step in the brand's transformation. It has evolved from being a Zara outlet channel to establishing itself as an affordable fashion proposition with lifestyle aspirations.

As first reported by Drapers, the brand will launch in 2026 with four openings in strategic locations in London and the south-east of England: Oxford Street, Westfield London, Lakeside in Essex and Bluewater in Kent.

Each store will have an approximate area of 1,800 square metres and will be designed according to the new flagship image the company is implementing. With this strategy, the firm aims to strengthen its position in a highly competitive market, where the undisputed benchmark is local player Primark.

With the UK as the first destination on its new European roadmap, Lefties is outlining its leap into the continent's major markets. The brand also plans to expand into countries such as France, the Netherlands and Germany from next year, as detailed in its latest results presentation.

This strategy follows a period of growth in price-sensitive territories, such as the Middle East, North Africa and Mexico, which has now become its second-largest market after Spain. It also shows a shift towards more strategically valuable locations in Western Europe.

Currently, Lefties has 210 points-of-sale across countries including Portugal; Italy; Romania; Turkey; Saudi Arabia; the United Arab Emirates; and Israel. In the last five years, the company has doubled in size, driven by a major management restructuring and a repositioning that has modernised both its image and its value proposition.