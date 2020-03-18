Indya opens exclusive store in Gurugram

Ethnic wear brand Indya has opened an exclusive store in Gurugram. The store houses an exciting and extensive range of fusion separates – tunics and traditional kurtas to New Age draped designs; pants and skirts with classic cuts, attached sari drapes and tops. Customers can virtually browse and shop a wide range of Indya styles that are not available at the store and get them delivered to their doorstep.

Indya is a brand from High Street Essentials, one of India’s leading omnichannel fashion houses. The fashion house also has two other brands: FabAlley, a rapid fashion brand for western apparel and accessories; Zyra, a jewelry brand that offers morning-to-night fashion jewelry.

Online channels account for around 55 per cent of High Street Essentials’ sales. Around 45 per cent to 50 per cent of its sales from its own website are repeat purchases while around 40 per cent of the entire website sales come from foreign markets such as the US, UK, Middle East, and southeast Asia. Fiscal ’19 marked its transition from a primarily online company to an omnichannel entity while ensuring its infrastructure, supply chain, and product lines expanded efficiently to accommodate both online and offline retail growth with continued capital efficiency.