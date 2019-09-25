Indya opens first store in Kolkata

High Street Essentials (HSE) recently launched its 12th Indya store and this one in New Town, Kolkata. It is the brand’s first store in the city. Spread across 750 sq. ft., the store houses an exciting and extensive range of fusion separates – tunics that span from traditional kurtas to new-age draped designs, pants and skirts with classic cuts along with fashion-forward styles with attached sari drapes and tops to suit every mood and occasion.

The store also marks the launch of Indya’s Autumn/Winter ’19 collection – Shades of Autumn. The collection employs contemporary detailing in a tapestry of bold, autumnal hues. Classic, elegant, edgy and bohemian, this collection serves effortlessly stylish designs to take you from morning to night.

Indya, an omnichannel fast fashion brand, was born out of a thought to re-look at ethnic fashion and design by considering the lifestyle and aesthetics of the modern Indian woman. The brand emphasises on new-age silhouettes that incorporate traditional embroideries, prints and motifs. Apart from a thriving online store, the brand currently has over 200 offline retail touchpoints, including EBOs and MBOs.