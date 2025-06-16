Inside the renovated Miu Miu London flagship

Italian fashion house Miu Miu has reopened its London flagship on New Bond Street with a newly conceived retail concept designed to be harmonious and welcoming.

Located on the corner of New Bond Street and Bruton Street, the 7,500-square-foot flagship aims to offer a “sense of cultural exchange, conversation and the gathering of a spirited and intelligent, thoughtful community in a warm and welcoming environment” within its modern and minimal interior.

The store is home to all Miu Miu collections, including ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, leather goods, eyewear and small accessories. The ground floor is mainly dedicated to accessories, while ready-to-wear is displayed on the first floor.

Miu Miu flagship on New Bond Street, London Credits: Miu Miu

The lower floor has an industrial metal floor, a bright ceiling and signature pale blue walls, punctuated by wooden beams and shelving for warmth and has introduced “shocks of vivid yellow and green” for the first time in the form of two large display counters filled with accessories. The space also houses a shoe space designed around a large pale blue modular sofa.

A metal staircase leads up to the first floor, where Miu Miu shoppers will experience “a more intimate and homely atmosphere” with floors and ceilings formed in modular wooden squares. A hanging rail travels along the walls, accompanying customers through interconnecting lounges composed of groups of specially curated seating and carpets in varying shapes and shades.

Miu Miu flagship on New Bond Street, London Credits: Miu Miu

A large wooden desk and a long sofa extend along one side creating a centrepiece around where more private areas can be accessed. A folding door leads into a spacious dressing room, surrounded by wardrobes lined with embroidered fabric and filled with current Miu Miu looks. A large room for private appointments is found on the opposite side of the floor, furnished with more sofas and generous tables.

To mark the reopening, the store offers an exclusive worldwide preview of the new Miu Miu Upcycled collection, created in collaboration with costume, production and set designer Catherine Martin.

