Isabel Marant opens New York flagship

Parisian label Isabel Marant has opened a new flagship on Madison Avenue in New York to mark the brand’s largest store to date.

Located at 677 Madison Avenue, next to Central Park, the 2,960 square foot space spans over two floors and carries the brand’s womenswear, menswear, Étoile and accessories collections.

Image: Isabel Marant by Douglas Lyle Thompson

Inspired by the concept of “cabinet de curiosités”, a common theme for all Isabel Marant stores, the flagship design features an eclectic mix of statement pieces that bring together the house’s signature Seventies references and the industrial vibe typical to Manhattan. This includes a fluffy Berber sofa, fibre porcelain display units, hand-carved wooden shelves and floor-to-ceiling mirrors.

While the store is mostly pared-back and minimalist, the space is also decorated with touches of colour with green, pink and yellow accents.

With this New York flagship, Isabel Marant has 66 stores internationally.

Image: Isabel Marant by Douglas Lyle Thompson

