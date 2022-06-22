Isamaya to debut with a pop-up in London

British make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench is launching a pop-up experience in London to celebrate the launch of her eponymous beauty brand, Isamaya and its debut capsule collection.

The pop-up, opening on July 1, will be located at 15 Bateman Street in Soho, London, and will feature the brand's high-anticipated debut ‘Industrial’ collection ahead of the official launch on July 4.

Isamaya is a new vegan, cruelty-free and genderless beauty concept representing “experimentation and individuality”. The brand adds that it will “push against every industry standard” by designing products that are “unadulterated and empower individuals” for “make-up lovers who refuse to conform”.

The concept will feature a series of limited drops, each with its own theme, created in collaboration with the world’s most celebrated artists. The first is ‘Industrial,’ a five-piece collection offering a colour pigments eyeshadow palette, latex lift mascara, maximising lip serum, brow laminator and a tripe hyaluronic glow serum.

There is also a focus on smart tools, with versatile palettes and reusable hardware, including wearable rings, which the beauty brand adds have been designed “to inspire you to look at beauty through a different lens”.

The debut beauty capsule will be complemented with exclusive limited-edition Isamaya merchandise and jewellery.

The Isamaya immersive pop-up will run from July 1 to 3 at 15 Bateman Street.