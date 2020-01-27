Italian brand Yamamay forays in India, opens first store in New Delhi

Italian brand Yamamay opened its first store India in New Delhi. Yamamay’s presence in India is not only a significant step for the brand’s international footprint but also brings consumers international fashion of high caliber. The brand plans to introduce swimwear ranges for men and women later in the season. Established in 2001, Yamamay has over 700 stores worldwide. Its product range includes underwear, lingerie, corsetry, swimwear, nightwear, clothing, and accessories like sunglasses, shoes, bags. Yamamay, based in Italy, is a leading Italian mono-brand retailer. Yamamay products are glamorous, sexy and colorful with a distinctive Italian spirit, designed for fashion conscious customers. Basic sets are made from light, natural and elastic materials. Their perfect cut provides an ideal body fit. The push-up cups create a luxurious decollete.

India has long been a key destination for the world’s most sought-after fashion brands. Yamamay’s mission is to enter into the heart of every Indian woman making the store an emotional and engaging environment, a parallel world where consumers can fully benefit not only from the products’ excellent quality/price ratio but also from the added value represented by the desire to escape from the clichés of everyday life, to differentiate oneself from standardized choices by purchasing the brand’s striking collection.