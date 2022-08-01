Jacquemus opens accessories boutique in Selfridges

French fashion label Jacquemus has opened a dedicated accessories boutique in Selfridges, London.

Located within the Selfridges Accessories Hall, the 860-square-foot boutique is set within the store’s Duke Street façade and houses the brand’s Chiquito, Bambino, Baneto, and Pichoto bags alongside a broad selection of other accessories.

The opening mark’s Jacquemus' global-first shop-in-shop and has been designed by AMO, the research and design counterpart of the renowned architectural practice OMA, using a clay-based material packed with secret cabinets to create “a constant feeling of discovery”.

Image: Jacquemus/Selfridges by Lewis Ronald

The design of the boutique, led by Ellen van Loon and Giulio Margheri, is clad in terracruda to echo Jacquemus’ native Provence, with everything from the floor and shelving to the totems, plinths, tables, and chairs made using a clay-based material.

Selfridges director of accessories, Jack Cassidy, said in a statement: "We are so proud to have worked with Simon and the Jacquemus and AMO teams to create this world-first destination in which to discover and explore the brand’s unique and creative personality- and of course, its most-wanted accessories."

Image: Jacquemus/Selfridges by Lewis Ronald

OMA partner, Ellen van Loon, added: "The inspiration for the design of the Jacquemus space owes to the brand’s origins in the south of France. We wanted to capture the atmosphere of Provence through the materiality of the space, which led us to approach the design in a different way altogether. Instead of working with form and deciding on the materials afterward, we chose the materials at the outset and let them guide the shape of the space."

The Jacquemus opening follows the success of the French label’s Le Bleu experiential collaboration with the department store throughout May.

Image: Jacquemus/Selfridges by Lewis Ronald

Image: Jacquemus/Selfridges by Lewis Ronald