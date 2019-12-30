Janavi opens maiden store in Jaipur

New-Delhi based crafts products, high-quality fabrics and intricate hand-embroidery retailer Janavi has opened its first store in Jaipur. The store is decorated in blush pink and champagne hues with chandeliers and large, ornate mirrors. A range of floral printed armchairs gives the space a more relaxed and welcoming feel and decorative plants add a natural touch. The brand’s signature collections of printed and embellished shawls are being retailed along with a small selection of women’s ready-to-wear.

The label produces stunning items. Janavi scarves are made from high-quality cashmere. These scarves exude luxury and style and are comfortable yet extremely fashionable. With minimal designs they have a chic, timeless look and distinctive, bold colors. For over 20 years, Janavi’s sole focus has been to empower its growing community of artisans and designers by embroidering directly on cashmere to create wearable pieces of art. The label creates shawls and scarves for luxury fashion houses. Each piece is hand-finished and made with love by a team of dedicated artisans. The brand’s inspiration has been the city of Jaipur with its iconic culture and artisan history. The brand has launched pink shawls intended to raise awareness of breast cancer which feature hand-embroidered beaded elephants.