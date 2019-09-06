Japan’s fast fashion brand Uniqlo to retail ethnic line in India

Japan’s fast fashion brand Uniqlo which plans to open its first store in India this October will launch an ethnic wear line in the country. This will be a kurta collection that will include tunics, dresses, pants and stoles. The collection features polkas juxtaposed with twill checks, developed using hand-woven yarn dye and block printing. The designs use premium linen, 100 per cent cotton and a specially-created rayon fabric to make daily care even easier. This will be high-quality daily wear to meet the daily needs of customers. The Japanese fashion retailer has tied up with designer Rina Singh, who runs the ethnic label Eka, to launch the collection.

Not all foreign brands that have entered the country have drawn inspiration from the unique ethnic wear and prints worn by millions in India. However, ethnic wear, the attire of choice and convenience for millions of women across India, is seeing revived interest as contemporary designers and online retailers sell casual fusion indigenous wear. In fact, ethnic wear is the largest sub-segment among women’s apparel in India in terms of sales.

Uniqlo, part of Japan’s Fast Retailing, will open three stores in India, the first in New Delhi in October. This will be followed by two more stores, one each in New Delhi’s Saket and Gurugram’s CyberHub.