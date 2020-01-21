Japan’s sportswear brand Asics launches concept stores, plans retail expansion

Asics has been increasing its presence in the Indian market with the introduction of its new concept stores. The Japanese sportswear brand has been rapidly expanding its brick-and-mortar retail presence in India and plans to open 20 new stores during the 2020 financial year. Asics considers India as an important market for growth and also has a strong online presence including its exclusive website for the country. Asics has partnered athletes across the spectrum of sports with most of them already representing India at various events. The brand believes that sports has the power to change lives.

Asics combines innovation and fashion and keeps the brand ahead of the ever-changing consumer tastes. The brand launched in India in 2015. It is in 20 cities and has partnered with Indian athletes, presenting them with shoes that support them in achieving their goals while improving its offerings for the Indian consumer. Asics has 41 stores in the country and out of these there are four concept stores, in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Goa. The exclusive stores are meant to introduce consumers to highly technical aspects of the brand’s products to create a powerful brand experience. The stores immerse consumers in a world where both the mind and the body are stimulated and offer a wide variety of running and training shoes and apparels for men and women.