Japanese brand Asics expands India retail footprint

Japanese sport performance brand Asics, expanded its retail footprint in India by opening a new concept store in Goa. The store strengthens the brand’s presence in India market. Located in the largest mall in Goa ‘Mall De Goa’, the store was inaugurated by FC Goa and Indian Football national team players – Brandon Fernandes, Manvir Singh and Jackichand Singh who also shared their football tips and tricks with the audience.

Spanning 860 sq. ft, the exclusive store has been developed with a new concept design that creates a balance with the highly technical aspects of the brand’s products with natural warm finishes, features and materials to create a powerful brand experience. The store immerses consumers in a world where both the mind and body are stimulated and offers a wide variety of running, training and SportStyle inspired shoes and apparel for men and women.