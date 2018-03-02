JD.com launches new AR/VR shopping feature for beauty products

London - One of China's largest online retailers, JD.com, has launched new Augmented/Virtual Reality makeup feature which offers consumers the chance to test multiple products at once virtually.

Named 'AR Styling Station,' the new feature is an upgrade from JD.com's previous AR makeup platform which was launched during the company's annual Butterfly Festival in Beijing, where beauty and fashion brands showcase their latest products to potential consumers. The new feature, which is accessible via the JD mobile app, lets consumers virtually try on a range of products, including lipstick, blush, coloured contacts and eyebrow pencils.

Developed together with makeup industry experts, the new AR/VR feature offer consumers a "hands-on" feel of what the makeup will look like in reality while shopping online. "Through AR/VR we’re able to give customers the interactive experience they get in-store, while offering the convenience of having their favorite products just clicks away from arriving at their doorstep," said Carol Fung, President of JD FMCG in a statement. “As more customers flock to JD for their beauty needs, we’re excited to work with our brand partners to use new technology to make the customer experience more personalized and interactive.”

In addition to letting consumers virtually try on beauty products, the new feature also lets users take and share photos of the beauty products their virtually try-on with friends, driving customer traffic and increasing conversion rates for brands. The launch of the new AR Styling Station is part of JD’s wider efforts to develop innovative and personalized shopping functions for digitally driven consumers.