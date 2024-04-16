JD Sports opens global flagship in Paris

Sports fashion retailer JD Sports Fashion has opened a global flagship store in the heart of Paris.

Located at 118 Avenue des Champs-Élysées, the store has been designed to create an immersive shopping experience, showcasing the brand’s latest innovations in digital technology and merchandising offering the “hottest brands and latest launches”.

The store showcases the latest collections from the likes of Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Asics, Under Armour, The North Face and On Running.

To celebrate the opening, JD Sports is offering exclusive services at the store, such as sneaker customisation and clothing embroidery, which will be available during the weekends of April and May, along with various interactive activations offering the chance to win a range of prizes.

JD Sports Avenue des Champs-Élysées flagship in Paris Credits: JD Sports

JD Sports Avenue des Champs-Élysées flagship in Paris Credits: JD Sports

JD Sports Avenue des Champs-Élysées flagship in Paris Credits: JD Sports