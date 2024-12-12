Jewellery brand PdPaola opens first US flagship store

Spanish jewellery brand PdPaola has opened its debut US flagship store in New York City as part of its brand’s ambitious expansion plans to open more than 100 stores across North America in the next three years.

Located in New York’s exclusive West Village at 346 Bleecker Street, the flagship store spans more than 1,660 square feet and highlights the brand’s latest drops and signature collections, such as The Icons and its fine jewellery line crafted in 18K gold and lab-grown diamonds.

The store has been designed to merge “modernity with an intimate atmosphere,” with interior detailing defined by earthy tones and natural elements to offer an elevated shopping experience for customers to “explore and interact with the collections at their own pace”.

Commenting on the debut US store, Humbert Sasplugas, co-founder and chief executive of PdPaola, said in a statement: “Entering the US represents a significant step in our brand’s international strategy, since the American market undoubtedly leads the global demand for fashion and luxury.

“For PdPaola, it is one of the markets where we see strong growth potential in the medium to long term. This location will strengthen PdPaola’s international narrative, forging a closer connection between our brand identity and the US market.”

PdPaola sees opportunity for growth with US expansion

PdPaola, founded in 2015 by siblings Paola and Humbert Sasplugas, is based in Barcelona and has more than 60 stores, including flagship locations and select partnerships, strategically located in key cities across Spain, Italy, the UK, France, Greece, Saudi Arabia, China, Mexico, Ecuador, Puerto Rico, Peru, Chile, Paraguay, and Andorra. It also has a strong global e-commerce presence and approximately 2,000 multi-brand points of sale across more than 15 international markets.

The Spanish brand sees its inaugural US flagship in New York City as the beginning of its growth plans to solidify its presence in the American market after already establishing a solid online presence in the region with its own e-commerce, as well as recent launches at department stores Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s.

PdPaola adds that the New York City store kick-starts its ambitious global expansion plans, with the American market being one of its “most strategic opportunities, driven by growing demand for accessible luxury and high-quality jewellery”.

The push in North America is being driven by Jason McNary, who was appointed as the brand’s chief executive for its US operations in August. The fashion and retail executive has more than 25 years of experience, including supporting other Spanish brands, such as Unode50 and Hoss Intropia in North America. He has also held leadership positions at Agnes B, Calypso St. Barth, BCBG Max Azria and Abercrombie and Fitch.

In an interview with FashionUnited in August, McNary said that the brand’s goal is to open around 100 stores in the US and Canada in the next three years, with an initial phase focused on the high street and shopping centres.

The New York City store will be followed up by openings in cities such as Dallas, Houston, Miami, Boston, Washington D.C., Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

“We are very critical of every decision we make in the market,” said McNary. “It is important that we are not trying to create a new brand, but that we are building on our international brand, since PdPaola is an international brand.”