Jigmat Couture opens new store in Leh

Ladakh-based couture brand Jigmat Couture has opened a ready-to-wear store in Leh, Ladakh’s capital. The store will retail its collection of luxury Ladakhi fashion. The boutique houses the brand’s selection of outerwear, separates, and accessories that mix traditional Ladakhi dress with designer Norbu’s modern sensibilities.The store has been designed with a modern interior and traditional Ladakhi painted furniture. Designer Jigmat Norbu worked with traditional Himalayan artisans to produce hand painted textiles and furnishings for the space.

The brand uses traditional methods to garner the fibres for its textiles and then spin and dye them. This practice is not only sustainable but also works to keep the local tradition alive. By opening a ready-to-wear store, the brand will be able to greatly expand its customer base with a more accessible product. Jigmat Norbu founded Jigmat Couture in 2010 and has also opened a textile museum in Ladakh to help preserve the region’s rich textile heritage.