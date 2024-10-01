Jigsaw expands presence in Ireland with Brown Thomas

British womenswear brand Jigsaw has partnered with department store chain Brown Thomas to expand its presence in the Irish market.

Jigsaw’s womenswear collection is now available as a concession in the Limerick and Blanchardstown branches of Brown Thomas, as well as online at brownthomas.com.

The partnership aims to enhance Jigsaw's presence in Ireland and adds to its concession in Dublin department store Arnotts and its standalone store near Grafton Street, in the city centre.

Vikky Baker, head of retail at Jigsaw, said in a statement: “With our well-established presence in Dublin through our standalone store just off Grafton Street and our concession in Arnotts, we are delighted to further expand our business in Ireland partnering with Brown Thomas.

“As a renowned name known for delivering quality and premium experiences on the high street, Brown Thomas shares our commitment to excellence and aligns perfectly with Jigsaw’s unique offering.”