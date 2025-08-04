JJ's House opens first-ever flagship store in London
Occasion and bridalwear e-retailer JJ's House has opened its first-ever brick-and-mortar retail store in central London.
The made-to-order specialised, known for its affordable, customisable bridal dresses, bridesmaid dresses, and wedding guest dresses, has opened its debut UK flagship store at 22 Eastcastle Street, London.
In a statement, JJ’s House said the opening in London marks a “major milestone” in the company’s growth plans as it targets expansion in the UK and European markets.
The store has been designed to offer JJ’s House’s signature online experience in a physical space, offering a “premium yet welcoming experience,” showcasing the brand’s bestsellers across bridal, bridesmaid, and formalwear categories.
Customers can book one-on-one styling appointments, explore fabric and colour swatches, and take advantage of the brand's custom sizing service.
"The opening of our first physical store in Central London is a defining moment for JJ's House," said a company spokesperson. "It will offer customers a beautifully curated space to explore our most-loved styles, including our bestselling bridal and bridesmaid collections, while enjoying the personal service and attention to detail we're known for."