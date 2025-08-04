JJ's House opens first-ever flagship store in London

Occasion and bridalwear e-retailer JJ's House has opened its first-ever brick-and-mortar retail store in central London.

The made-to-order specialised, known for its affordable, customisable bridal dresses, bridesmaid dresses, and wedding guest dresses, has opened its debut UK flagship store at 22 Eastcastle Street, London.

JJ’s House London flagship store Credits: JJ’s House

In a statement, JJ’s House said the opening in London marks a “major milestone” in the company’s growth plans as it targets expansion in the UK and European markets.

The store has been designed to offer JJ’s House’s signature online experience in a physical space, offering a “premium yet welcoming experience,” showcasing the brand’s bestsellers across bridal, bridesmaid, and formalwear categories.

Customers can book one-on-one styling appointments, explore fabric and colour swatches, and take advantage of the brand's custom sizing service.

JJ’s House London flagship store Credits: JJ’s House

"The opening of our first physical store in Central London is a defining moment for JJ's House," said a company spokesperson. "It will offer customers a beautifully curated space to explore our most-loved styles, including our bestselling bridal and bridesmaid collections, while enjoying the personal service and attention to detail we're known for."

JJ’s House London flagship store Credits: JJ’s House

JJ’s House London flagship store Credits: JJ’s House

JJ’s House London flagship store Credits: JJ’s House