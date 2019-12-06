Jockey India looks to set up a manufacturing unit in Odisha

The Odisha government is wooing Jockey India to set up its garment manufacturing base in the state. The company is currently in talks with state officials to set up this unit. It plans to invest Rs 120 crore on the unit that will generate employment for around 5,000 people. Jockey is best known as an innergarment brand.

Odisha’s attractiveness for textiles investments is vindicated by ABFRL and Shahi Exports operating their units out of Bhubaneswar. According to an Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) report titled 'Location Analysis for Selected Cities in Odisha for Sector,' Odisha is emerging as one of the top destinations for apparel manufacturing in the country. The state government has identified apparel as one of the identified focus sectors as part of its Vision 2025 for industrial development. Odisha offers abundant skilled skilled workforce for the apparel sector. The attractiveness of the state for textiles investments is vindicated by ABFRL and Shahi Exports operating their units out of Bhubaneswar.