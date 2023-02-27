Join Fashion Snoops' Webinar The Future of Retail on March 2nd

Join Fashion Snoops' Webinar The Future of Retail

THURSDAY, MARCH 2ND, 11AM ET | 4PM GMT

In this webinar, we’ll explore the most important trends, innovations, and consumer shifts that will impact shopping, both offline and online, in the next 3-5 years. From merchandising beyond gender to AI-enabled autonomous stores, discover the drivers, best-in-class examples, and opportunities behind each movement and how you can apply them to your business.

Register Here