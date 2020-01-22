Julahaa Sarees signs on Parineeti Chopra to boost sales

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is the new brand ambassador for traditional sari brand Julahaa Sarees. The brand is hoping that the actress’ popularity will help boost sales of traditional saris. Founded in 2014, Julahaa Sarees offers saris in ornate materials such as art silk, georgette, linen, chanderi, organza, and matka silk. It is known for authentic Indian fabrics and striking silhouettes. The company believes in spotting opportunities and developing sustainable solutions. Designer saris are crafted and painted by hand, to result in a unique piece that can one day be a family heirloom. Batik saris are created by craftswomen using wax and natural colors. One signature kalamkari has a lotus design and a golden border. The new campaign of Julahaa is aimed at the millennial audience that is now exploring traditional saris and yet wants to add their unique stamp to it. The campaign highlights the inherent dynamic nature of the quintessential Indian sari, establishing that there is no right or wrong way of wearing a sari –just one’s own way.