Kareena Kapoor Khan is Puma’s latest brand ambassador

German sportswear brand Puma has chosen India’s top film actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador. Khan joins the brand’s roaster of celebrity faces such as Virat Kohli, Sara Ali Khan, MC Mary Kom and Dutee Chand. She will be the face for Puma’s soon-to-be launched collection of low-intensity training apparel collection targeted at workouts such as yoga, barre, and pilates. The new line will be launched in April and retailed both online and offline.

Puma sells performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as football, running, training, basketball, golf, and motorsports. For FY19, Puma India reported a total income of Rs 1,413 crore, an increase of 23 per cent from the same period a year ago. In India, Puma operates through a single brand foreign direct investment route. About 77 percent of the brand’s India business comes from offline and 50 percent of which comes from its exclusive stores.