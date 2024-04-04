Kate Spade New York debuts café concept in Dubai

American fashion brand Kate Spade New York has debuted its first-ever global café concept within Bloomingdale’s at Dubai Mall.

The café concept has been designed to bring to life Kate Spade New York’s signature brand codes while offering customers an enhanced lifestyle experience with a menu featuring drinks and branded treats.

Open until June 30, the café design features Kate Spade brand codes of green with pops of vivid reds and pinks alongside graphic black and cream stripes and polka-dots.

Kate Spade New York café concept in Dubai Credits: Kate Spade New York

Liz Fraser, chief executive and brand president of Kate Spade New York, said in a statement: “Kate Spade New York is a true lifestyle brand with a rich heritage and distinct point of view. Anchored in joy, our brand is unique, yet universal. We started with six handbags 30 years ago, and today we offer everything from handbags to tea kettles to stationery and pet accessories - all with the signature Kate Spade twist, meant to spark joy in the lives of our customers around the globe.

“We’re an emotional brand, building emotional connections with our customers; and one of my strategic priorities is to do that more globally. What better way to invite our customers and brand fans in Dubai into the world of Kate Spade than our own café. It is our first hospitality concept in the world, leading into the opening of our new store in the UAE, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Kate Spade New York café concept in Dubai Credits: Kate Spade New York

As part of its commitment to the region, Kate Spade is also opening a flagship store in the UAE at Mall of Emirates this month and has plans for further expansion in the region scheduled for the second half of 2024.

The Mall of Emirates boutique, inspired by an eclectic New York City apartment, will offer handbags, accessories, small leather goods, tech accessories, jewellery, watches, sunglasses, and fragrances.