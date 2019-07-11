Katrina signed up as the new face of Reebok India

Katrina Kaif has been signed up as brand ambassador for Reebok. The sports brand is banking on the star’s popularity to drive sales of its products in the Indian market. The brand was earlier endorsed by actor Kangana Ranaut. Reebok offers footwear, apparel and accessories for various fitness activities and has over 200 stores in the country. The brand also sells through own website and other e-commerce platforms. Reebok came to India in 1995.For Reebok, India is a key growth market. In the years to come, it will increase its investment. At present, Germany’s Adidas sells Adidas and Reebok sports shoes and clothes in India. In 2013-14 Reebok had more than 800 stores in India.

The Reebok brand was born, and named, in 1958 to advance a legacy that began 68 years prior in the United Kingdom. Once Reebok made its way to America, it expanded beyond running sneakers to gain traction in football, basketball, and other sports. It has had top endorsers. Aside from running, the men’s and women’s shoes are versatile enough to fare well in cross training, performance activities and casual purposes. Reebok continually grows as a brand, introducing new technologies and technical features to improve its sports lineup, especially in running.