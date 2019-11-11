Kenneth Cole opens first India store in Mumbai

Kenneth Cole has opened a store in Mumbai, its first in India. The store spread across 1,200 sq ft houses men’s and women’s apparel, footwear, handbags, accessories, fragrances, lifestyle goods, and luggage. The store’s interior features a minimalistic design with exposed brickwork and industrial design elements. The store provides an irresistible shopping experience giving customers access to a wide choice of Kenneth Cole products under one roof.

The US apparel and accessories brand has come to India in partnership with Brandzstorm India Marketing. Kenneth Cole plans to open ten exclusive retail outlets in India in three years. The business will focus on metros and Tier I cities in the first phase. Brandzstorm India also plans to distribute Kenneth Cole products through multi-brand boutiques, shop-in-shops, large department stores, and e-commerce platforms.

Kenneth Cole began with fashion footwear and then expanded into men’s and women’s fashion clothing, shoes and accessories. Brandzstorm is a privately owned company that specializes in manufacturing, sourcing, designing, distributing, marketing and selling premium watch brands, private label handbags and sunglasses along with other accessories through its retail chain of partners, through its wide network of department stores and direct- to-consumer through its e-commerce platforms. It has an in-house dedicated team of design and merchandising, sourcing and production capabilities.