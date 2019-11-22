Kid’s wear brand Fayon to retail from select global stores

Preeti Jatia’s kid’s brand Fayon has collaborated with well known stores like Carma, Ashni, Aza, etc, across the world to expand operations. The brand is an established name in India and now aims to make a mark globally.

Jatia’s brand has reached great heights over its 15 years journey with dedication and hard work. It is a premium children’s wear brand incepted in 2006 which customises clothes for newborns to teens. The brand uses lining and threads made of cotton to make its garments. It pays a keen attention to each child’s body structure and their age to customize the garment according to the need. Fayon’s specialty lies in the unique accessories that complement every outfit. The brand designs for occasions like birthdays, weddings, festivals, theme parties, etc.

Fayon has been seen showcasing its collections at a kid’s fashion show in Texas,. The brand aims to make every child feel self-confident and comfortable.