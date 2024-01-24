Kidswear wonderlands: How brands create magical retail spaces

For me, the most successful kidswear brands are not just selling clothes, they are creating immersive havens that go beyond ‘mundane’ retail.

Header image: The Mini Bala store beautifully embodies the concept of parent-child companionship, creativity, and a welcoming spirit of sharing within its space.

By designing physical environments that engage audiences through tactile, educational, and bold installations, brands can really establish a unique and personal connection with a consumer (both young and young at heart).

Written by Tim Nash, Curator of

Chief Thinker at iiiF Tim Nash, Curator of Shop Drop Daily , a platform that features innovative retail store concepts, visual merchandising, pop-ups, window displays and branded shop environments from around the world.Chief Thinker at iiiF

Gucci Kid’s Concept Store Marina Bay Sands. Credits: Picture courtesy of Gucci.

Gucci's Kid's Concept Store at Marina Bay Sands showcases the captivating allure of kidswear retail, engaging its audience through bold visual installations that seamlessly blend luxury with playful creativity.

The best environments can bring families into the heart of the story, delivering a strong IRL narrative and providing a stimulus that transcends a traditional experience.

Kidswear retailing is all about playfulness and its this unique allure that is being taken advantage of by the likes of Nike and Puma, whose bold visual campaigns capture the attention of little eyes and fully envelope them in the shopping process and story narrative.

Puma Kids Fruit Beach Festival Pop-Up, Le Méridien Hotel Hainan Shimei Bay. Credits: Picture courtesy of Puma.

Nike Play Store Concept Niketown London. Credits: Picture courtesy of Dorothy Hong Photography.

Puma and Nike captivate attention with childlike visual concepts full of playful elements, inviting consumers into a world of fun and escapism.

But it doesn’t stop there. Spaces need to deliver a world of imagination that encourages playful exploration, immersing visitors in whimsical installations that not only capture attention of their audience but turn the everyday into an adventure.

Dior perfectly highlights how bold and vibrant installations can turn physical spaces into visual wonderlands that play with scale, colour and creativity, turning a transactional act into a visually exciting activity.

Baby Dior Boutique Miami. Credits: Picture courtesy of Dior.

Baby Dior Boutique Soho NYC. Credits: Picture courtesy of Dior.

Baby Dior transforms physical spaces into enchanting visual wonderlands, seamlessly blending scale, colour, and creativity to redefine the magic of children's retail.

However it’s not just all about the kids. Brands have to recognise that the role of the retail store is to foster a sense of togetherness that engage young and old on a multitude of levels. It is about utilising interactive elements that appeal to all ages to create an inclusive and ‘stress-free’ destination which has universal appeal.

There has been an incredible evolution in the children’s wear category over the past decade, and to reflect this brands are now creating engaging, educational, and immersive environments that relevantly speak to the unique market audience.

Yinka Ilori Laundrette of Dreams Pop-Up. Credits: Picture courtesy of Lego.

Yinka Ilori's Laundrette of Dreams pop-up offers the ultimate destination for brand enthusiasts of all ages to engage, explore, and collectively participate in a whimsical and immersive experience.

No longer is it just about selling products. By appealing to the senses, fostering education, and creating spaces that captivate brands are building lasting connections that will continue to flourish for years to come (and as a Co-parent dad of two girls I sure know it!)

Physical space has become more than just a shopping destination. It is now a vibrant hub where families come together, create memories, become inspired and tactility explore.

It is the perfect place to deliver some real life ‘magic’ to a whole new audience.

Barbie at Selfridges Corner Shop. Credits: Pictures courtesy of Selfridges.

Barbie at Selfridges Corner Shop. Credits: Pictures courtesy of Selfridges.

A plethora of Barbie pop-up’s sparked imaginations through installations of the iconic doll's immersive world.

Now is the time to transcend traditional and make retail a truly enchanting experience.