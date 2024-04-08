Kiko Milano continues expansion in the UK

Italian colour cosmetics brand Kiko Milano is continuing its rapid expansion plans across the UK with a new boutique opening in Angel Central in London.

The new 818-square-foot store, within the CBRE Investment Management-owned centre, will open later this month. It will sit alongside Angel Central’s other beauty and skincare offerings, such as Rituals and Muji.

The Angel Central store will mark the brand’s fourth location in London and will be designed by Iosa Ghini, offering its concept city format to house its full product range and in-store makeup services.

Paul Devin, country director of the UK and Ireland at Kiko Milano, said in a statement: “As we continue our rapid expansion plans across the UK, our new store at Angel Central will mark a significant milestone for us.

“Islington has always been on our radar, and with Angel Central’s dedication to the community and its collaborative relationships with tenants, we are excited to be part of a thriving destination.”

Louisa Butters, head of retail asset management UK at CBRE Investment Management, added: “Kiko Milano is a fantastic brand to add to our retail mix and responds to visitor appetite for more beauty and skincare which you can’t find anywhere else in the surrounding area. We are constantly looking at how we can elevate the centre to deliver even more for consumers, and extending our beauty offer is key to our overarching vision.”

Angel Central reported a "strong" trading period throughout 2023, with sales up by 16 percent compared with 2022. Footfall was also up by 6.4 percent in 2023, compared to the national average in 2022.