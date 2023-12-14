Klättermusen opens first UK store

Swedish mountaineering brand Klättermusen has opened its first UK store on King’s Road, London.

Klättermusen, known for its refined and durable outdoorwear, introduces its “neighbourhood-focused retail concept” in London, showcasing its premium ready-to-wear catering for expeditions, hiking, and skiing, as well as its range of backpacks and accessories.

Klättermusen store - King’s Road, London Credits: Klättermusen

Commenting on the opening, Gonz Ferrero, chief executive at Klättermusen, said in a statement: “Our goal is to inspire people to go outdoors by making equipment that strikes a unique balance between aesthetic, functionality, and environmental considerations. We are very excited to open our first Klättermusen neighbourhood-focused retail concept on the King’s Road – a place that has retained over time it’s unique blend of culture and arts, offering its residents independent offerings from books to food and eyewear, and now finally also premium outdoor gear.

“Our King’s Road store is an intimate concept curated with a selection of award-winning products and personal favourites. It has been designed to introduce our most appreciated and versatile products, and the 50 years of innovation that supports them, to our local guests. All in the no-fuss personable approach that characterises our team and the Klättermusen mountaineering culture.”

Klättermusen store - King’s Road, London Credits: Klättermusen

Ferrero added: “With this milestone of our first store in the UK, we continue to increase our retail presence, engaging with vibrant local communities and encouraging them to go outside and to look at the outdoors with a different perspective.”

Klättermusen store - King’s Road, London Credits: Klättermusen