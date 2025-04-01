Knix to grow Canadian retail footprint with Holt Renfrew

Knix, the intimates, swim, active and number one leakproof brand in North America, is partnering with Canada’s fashion and lifestyle retailer Holt Renfrew to grow its retail footprint in the country.

The move will see Knix launching in Holt Renfrew across six retail locations, including two pop-ups and online, as it looks to complement its own direct-to-consumer channels and expand its consumer reach.

Joanna Griffiths, founder and president of Knix, said in a statement: "This partnership with an iconic Canadian retailer who we've long admired is an incredible opportunity for Knix to expand its customer base.

"Offering our customers another in-person touchpoint is something we're continuously exploring, and we can't wait for everyone to shop the curated assortment at the Holt Renfrew location closest to them."

Knix partners with Holt Renfrew Credits: Knix

Customers will be able to shop select Knix products, including its leakproof underwear, best-selling revolution bra, new gossamer lace sets, bodysuits, and shapewear at the two pop-up locations in Toronto and Vancouver until May 26.

Additionally, the brand's newly launched swim collections will be available across the permanent locations at Ogilvy (Montreal), Yorkdale (North York), Square One (Mississauga) and Calgary Holt Renfrew.

Carolyn Wright, senior vice president of product at Holt Renfrew, added: "We are proud to curate the best fashion and lifestyle edits from Canada and around the world.

“Introducing this innovative, female-led Canadian brand to our customers is a wonderful new addition to our assortment in stores and online this Spring. The assortment will feature what Knix is famous for alongside an amazing selection of swimwear.”