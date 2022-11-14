Ksubi opens its first standalone store in London

Streetwear brand Ksubi opened its first standalone store in London on November 12 to kickstart the “next stage of global growth”.

Located at 10 Carnaby Street, the Ksubi store has been designed in partnership with London-based design consultancy Brinkworth to become a retail destination for its European customers.

The unique concept celebrates Ksubi’s "rebellious spirit combined with its luxury presence" and features distressed and premium materials throughout. The first floor features high-end details such as an inlaid red marble cash desk and a concrete ceiling, which have been designed to complement the grey granite display plinths and custom clothes rails. While the basement level features an exclusive private shopping space to host Ksubi’s VIP customers and personalisation workshops.

Image: Ksubi

Commenting on the opening, Craig King, chief executive at Ksubi, said in a statement: "London’s been calling us for some time with its buzzing music and arts communities. At Ksubi, we celebrate the triumph of the creative outsider - the rebels doing things their own way and to their own beat. We’ve found our LA and New York stores have become hubs for our crew to hang out and we hope London will be the same.”

Image: Ksubi

The opening of the London store marks a milestone in the brand’s expansion in the UK and Europe, adding to its other bricks-and-mortar openings this year in Miami and Chicago, and existing locations in New York and Los Angeles.

Its growth in recent years has been fuelled by a growing celebrity fan base, with the brand worn by the likes of A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott, propelling the US as its primary market. The Australian-based brand has also grown its wholesale accounts from 100 to 300 in the past three years to triple sales. It now sells its collections in luxury retailers including Selfridges, Browns Fashion and Liberty in the UK and Saks 5th Avenue and Neiman Marcus in the US.

Image: Ksubi

Image: Ksubi