Kurt Geiger set to sell 100,000 bags this Christmas, as sales soar

Kurt Geiger is banking on a stellar Christmas, as demand for its party season collection has doubled that of 2021. The British high street footwear giant is having a moment in the U.S., too, with sales set to top 100 million dollar by 2023, up 236 percent on last year.

With over 100,000 handbags expected to be sold in the Christmas season, gifting sales are up 101 percent, reported Yahoo Finance on Monday. Average transaction values are up 17 percent, while UK sales increased 71 percent.

Kurt Geiger’s creative director Rebecca Farrar-Hockley was quoted in Yahoo: “We have had an incredible year of growth at Kurt Geiger, with particular success in the US, where our gifting sales are up almost 240 percent on last year, and our UK customers are increasingly recognising us as the destination for all accessories.”

“We will continue to expand our ranges next year with exciting launches in new categories, as well as more store openings as our customer base, especially stateside, continues to grow.”