Kurt Geiger shares store reopening plan

Kurt Geiger has announced the reopening plan for its stores, following the decision of the British Government to ease Covid-19 lockdown measures. The initial phase will see the reopening of 15 to 25 stores on Monday, June 15.

The footwear label has included a list of locations that are ready to offer renewed in-store service, including, among others, the Kurt Geiger stores in the Covent Garden shopping centre in London, the Trafford Centre shopping centre in Manchester, the Lakeside shopping centre in Essex and the Bluewater shopping centre in Kent.

In order to take the latest governmental precautionary guidelines into account, Kurt Geiger has equipped its stores with safety measures. The introduction of a maximum in-store capacity, outside queuing, observed social distancing and contactless payments are some of the changes that customers can expect to see.

Employees will similarly follow safety requirements to ensure a clean shopping environment, such as wearing protective clothing, working in shifts and increased hand and store sanitization.

The company also pointed out that, while customers can continue trying on shoes, they should wear disposable socks. All shoes that have been previously tried on will go into quarantine for 24 hours before anybody else can purchase them.