Kylie Cosmetics to open “glam park” in Covent Garden

Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner is opening a fully immersive and unique beauty experience in Covent Garden’s Piazza in London to celebrate its latest cosmetic and skincare launches.

The ‘Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner Glam Park’ will be open from August 11 to 14 and will turn Covent Garden pink and offer bespoke make-up and skin consultations. The immersive space will also have a virtual reality world to try the different looks, interactive games and complimentary giveaways.

The pop-up will also have a Glam shop in partnership with Boots, including 20 percent savings on selected items. Commenting on the pop-up, Kylie Jenner said in a statement: “I am so excited about bringing the Kylie Cosmetics Glam Park to Covent Garden in London as I want my fans to be able to try my high performance, vegan, clean and cruelty-free make-up and skincare products in person whilst also being able to have fun with the brand and achieve the latest summer glam looks.”

Michelle McGrath, executive director at Capco Covent Garden, added: “We are always seeking innovative new brands and experiences to bring to Covent Garden, and this immersive, one-of-a kind installation from Kylie Cosmetics is part of a sustained programme of introducing unique and exciting brands, creating a diverse and rich shopping experience.”

Image: Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner

Visitors to the ‘Glam Park’ are encouraged to register using the Kylie Cosmetics Glam Park Eventbrite page to receive priority access. However, the brand added that it will have a guest registry on-location, facilitated through brand ambassadors located near the entrance on a first-come, first-serve basis.