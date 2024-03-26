Kylie Jenner’s KHY announces first-ever retail partnership

Kylie Jenner’s fashion brand KHY has made its physical retail debut at Selfridges in the UK after five months as a direct-to-consumer online brand.

The retail partnership is described as a “significant stride forward for the brand” and offers a capsule collection of KHY's bestselling pieces in-store and online at Selfridges.com as it looks to solidify its status as "a disruptor in the fashion sphere".

KHY will be available for two weeks on the 2nd floor atrium at Selfridges Oxford Street in London and in Selfridges Birmingham, Selfridges Manchester Trafford, and Selfridges Manchester Exchange.

The Selfridges capsule will feature key pieces from KHY’s first three collections, Drops 001, 002, and 003, alongside an exclusive pink colourway of both its bestselling and new sweats and T-shirt styles, available in sizes XXS-3X (UK 2-38).

Bosse Myhr, buying director of menswear, womenswear and childrenswear at Selfridges, said in a statement: “We're thrilled to announce the arrival of KHY by Kylie Jenner exclusively at Selfridges in London as we continue our relationship with Kylie Jenner. We look forward to our customers exploring the progressive designs and elegantly curated collections.”

KHY faux leather dress Credits: KHY

KHY was founded by Kylie Jenner in November 2023 as a fashion brand that blends luxury with everyday style by collaborating with brands and designers to deliver accessible fashion for everyone.

The debut collection 'Drop 001' was created in collaboration with Berlin-based label Namilia and featured faux leather styles to chic base layers. 'Drop 002' was a collaborative collection of puffers and base layers designed in partnership with Los Angeles-based designer Entire Studios, and 'Drop 003' showcases Kylie Jenner’s fashion-forward perspective on casualwear with a range of sweatshirts, sweat bottoms, T-shirts, and tanks.