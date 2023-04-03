L’Occitane expands in Canada and unveils new store concept

French luxury skincare, bodycare and fragrance brand L’Occitane have opened new store locations and unveiled a new concept in Canada as it targets expansion in the region.

The openings include the first L’Occitane concept store that combines new eco-friendly and modular construction techniques with the core elements of its True Stories design offering a warm palette of materials with modern and authentic details, imagery, scents and lights.

The concept store in Brossard’s Quartier DIX30, the second largest multi-purpose shopping centre in Canada, has been designed to offer an immersive natural environment inspired by the land of Provence for a “sensorial experience”.

Image: L’Occitane; Quartier DIX30 store in Canada

The design utilises locally sourced and “future-friendly” materials, authentic plants and flowers, and impactful imagery. It aims to minimise L’Occitane’s environmental impact during its entire life cycle, from manufacturing and lightweight construction to demolition and final use that allows for reversibility and recycling.

L’Occitane adds that it is working towards a “leave no trace” ethos, so whether a store is being used for several months, or several years, part of the design process is to plan for removal, to ensure it is designed “to disappear without a trace”.

Image: L’Occitane; Quartier DIX30 store in Canada

The Brossard opening is also joined by a new store in Edmonton at the Southgate Centre. In addition, several L’Occitane stores have been remodelled to enhance the customer experience, including locations at West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton, AB, Rideau Centre in Ottawa, ON, Chinook Centre in Calgary, AB, and Richmond Centre in Richmond, BC.

Paul Blackburn, vice president of retail development at L’Occitane, said in a statement: “L’Occitane has big ambitions for the Canadian business and these new boutiques and remodels are an important step forward for the brand and its customers.

“We are excited to highlight L’Occitane’s sustainable commitments to our existing community, and new clientele as well.”