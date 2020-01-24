Label:Anushree forays online with own store

The new dedicated e-commerce store for women’s wear brand Label: Anushree will showcase her latest collection ‘Kalam’ along with a range of past collections such as ‘Garden Rose’, ‘Navajo Edit’, and ‘Summer of Wander’ as well as its Elle Graduate collection and pieces worn by Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari among others.

The Kalam collection features dark floral printed capes, gowns, and kurtas as well as bright yellow and red lehengas, all featuring the brand’s signature technique of mixing prints. The collection also features artisan crafts including Kalamkari, Bandhani, and Benaras as well as hand embroidery.

Anushree Brahmbhatt launched Label: Anushree in 2015 after graduating from SNDT University and London College Of Fashion. The designer aims to showcase traditional Indian textiles through a modern lens. The brand is known for its prints and textiles and, along with its new web-store, also retails from its flagship store in Mumbai.