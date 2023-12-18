Lalage Beaumont opens its first store outside the UK

British handbag and ready-to-wear designer Lalage Beaumont London has opened a standalone boutique in Mode Mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The opening marks the first Lalage Beaumont store outside the UK, building on the success within the region with stockists Saks Fifth Avenue in Bahrain, Tryano in Abu Dhabi, and Shoes and Handbags Fifty One East in Qatar.

It follows strong growth in sales to the Middle Eastern market, explains Lalage Beaumont, as sales to Middle Eastern customers through its London stores and online before Covid "grew rapidly," equating to approximately 70 percent of the brand’s total.

Lalage Beaumont store in Mode Mall, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Credits: Lalage Beaumont

The 430-square-foot boutique is located in Mode Mall, in the exclusive Al Faisaliah District, Riyadh’s biggest hub for luxury shopping, and has been designed to reflect the clean lines of the brand's structured handbags.

Lalage Beaumont, founder and creative director, said in a statement: “It has become clear through our diverse international customer base that there are significant retail opportunities for our handbags in other parts of the world. Following the loyal support, we have received from our customers in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), we are particularly delighted that our first venture is in Saudi Arabia and at such an exciting time in the development of the KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).

“We hope this boutique will be the first of several and look forward to this concept evolving in additional cities and in other countries within the GCC.”

Lalage Beaumont store in Mode Mall, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Credits: Lalage Beaumont

Lalage Beaumont has opened the store in conjunction with its franchise partner Trafalgar Luxury Group, who have strategic partnerships with leading international brands, including Chopard, Patek Phillipe, Harry Winston, Tag Heuer, Dior, and Gucci in the Middle East.

The brand also has two standalone shops in London, in Knightsbridge and Burlington Arcade.

Lalage Beaumont store in Mode Mall, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Credits: Lalage Beaumont