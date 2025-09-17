Laura Ashley to open first UK store under new owners

British fashion and home heritage brand Laura Ashley is set to open its first standalone store in more than five years at the Lakeside Retail Park in Essex on September 26.

The opening marks the first bricks-and-mortar UK store under new owners Marquee Brands, the New York-based brand accelerator and owner of 17 brands, including Ben Sherman, which acquired the quintessential British brand in January from global asset experts Gordon Brothers.

The new flagship marks a “significant milestone” in the brand’s UK retail strategy, explains Marquee Brands, and will be operated in partnership with Next, as the group looks to leverage the British retail group’s “advanced retail systems and stock management expertise”.

Rachel Terrace, chief commercial and growth officer at Marquee Brands, said in a statement: “Laura Ashley stores have always been destinations of inspiration, where consumers could explore and immerse themselves in the brand’s world of design.

“In partnership with Next, a leading retail partner for the brand, we are proud to reintroduce this experience in a refreshed retail concept. This opening represents a significant milestone in Laura Ashley’s return to the UK retail market and signals the next phase of growth for the brand.”

The store will span 10,000 square feet and will showcase Laura Ashley’s home, décor, fashion and girlswear collections within “an immersive brand environment”. Highlights will include a dedicated ‘Design Hub,’ where customers can explore made-to-measure fabrics alongside the brand’s wallpaper and paint collections, as well as a ‘sofa shop’ experience and the Laura Ashley Interior Design Service.

The fashion at the store will highlight the brand’s womenswear, sleepwear and girlswear collections.

The space will also host brand activations, product launches, as well as design and décor events.

A spokesperson for Next added: “We’re excited to be partnering with Marquee Brands to reintroduce Laura Ashley’s physical store presence in the UK.

“This new space offers customers the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the world of Laura Ashley, discovering the wide range of collections available from interiors to womenswear and childrenswear, all within a fresh and inspiring environment, in one of the UK's best retail locations.”