Laver Cup announces new retail and merchandising partnership

Tennis tournament, the Laver Cup, which pits six of the best men’s tennis players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world, has signed a new retail and merchandising partnership with Fanatics, a digital sports platform and provider of licensed sports merchandise.

Under the multi-year deal, Fanatics will develop a new range of Laver Cup merchandise for fans, working closely with event organisers in the creation, production, and sales of the products.

The initial range of merchandise will be introduced later this year at the seventh edition of the Laver Cup, taking place in Berlin at Uber Arena from September 20-22.

Steve Zacks, chief executive of the Laver Cup, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be teaming up with Fanatics, whose expertise and world-class credentials will elevate and expand our merchandise offering and operations.

“This partnership will enhance the retail experience for our passionate fans in-person at the Laver Cup and online for those around the globe keen to purchase their own piece of the Laver Cup collection.”

Through the partnership, Fanatics will have exclusive rights to manufacture, market and sell official Laver Cup apparel and accessories, including Team Europe and Team World supporter apparel and bespoke Laver Cup Berlin 2024 merchandise, along with a broad range of caps, T-shirts, towels, jackets, and gifts.

Brian Swallow, senior vice president of strategy and business development at Fanatics, added: “We are thrilled to partner with the Laver Cup, which has quickly established itself as one of the most exciting and innovative competitions in world tennis due to its unique format, featuring the sport’s top players.

“We are proud to serve fans through a best-in-class retail experience and product assortment, enabling them to show their passion and pride for the players, teams and the event. We look forward to working with the Laver Cup organisation over the coming years to elevate the fan experience at this marquee event in the tennis calendar.”

Fanatics is a global leader in official sports merchandise and team apparel and is partners with more than 900 sporting organisations and leagues, including MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, NASCAR, Formula One, The FA, Argentine Football Association, French Football Federation, UEFA, England Rugby and several Premier League, Serie A, LALIGA and Ligue One football clubs.