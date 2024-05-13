Le Labo strengthening UK retail footprint with new Leeds store

Fine perfumery Le Labo, part of The Estée Lauder Company, is set to make its regional debut at Victoria Leeds this summer as it continues to expand its international presence with a focus on premium retail destinations.

The new 1,500 square-foot Le Labo Victoria Leeds boutique will be located on Queen Victoria Street, joining international brands, including Mulberry, Berry’s Jewellers and Jimmy Fairly.

Set to open in July, the store will span across four floors and function like an open artisanal laboratory where fragrances will be freshly hand-blended and personalised for each customer.

In addition, the store will also offer the brand’s core collection of 19 genderless perfumes and 12 candles, as well as skincare, bodycare, haircare and grooming lines.

Rachel Bradburn, leasing director at Victoria Leeds, said in a statement: “Le Labo’s focus on handcrafted, high-quality fragrances perfectly complements the character and premium tenant-mix we have curated in Queen Victoria Street and wider Victoria Leeds.

“Being the destination of choice for such a significant regional debut, is testament to our ongoing success at Victoria Leeds. We are thrilled to welcome Le Labo this summer, as we continue to further enrich the destination’s line-up of best-in-class brands.”

Le Labo Fragrances was born in Grasse, France and raised in New York, US, in 2006, and has become known for creating unique sensorial experiences rooted in slow perfumery. It has a presence across Europe, the US and Asia.