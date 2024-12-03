Leem opens first permanent UK store

International womenswear brand Leem has opened its first permanent store in the UK at Westfield London, following a pop-up at the shopping centre in 2023.

In a statement, Leem said the transition to a permanent store marks a “significant milestone” in the womenswear brand’s global expansion plans and is part of the brand’s broader strategy to increase its footprint across the UK, with plans for additional locations, an enhanced online presence, and potential partnerships.

Miles Young, managing director of Leem, said: “Following the incredible success of our pop-up store at Westfield, White City, we are thrilled to announce the opening of a new permanent store at this iconic location.

“This milestone is an important step in our growth plans across the UK and reflects our commitment to delivering timeless fashion. We have been truly overwhelmed by the positive response from our customers, inspiring us to create an elevated shopping experience that embodies the heart of our brand.”

Leem Westfield London store Credits: Leem

Located on the ground level of Westfield London, the 1,100 square foot store has been designed to reflect Leem’s core aesthetic with sleek, minimalist lines, a tonal colour palette, and elegant rose gold metalwork fixtures throughout.

Laura Waters, general manager at Westfield London, added: “The opening of Leem’s first permanent store at Westfield London highlights the success of its journey in the UK market. We’re proud to provide a platform for innovative international brands like Leem, which continues to captivate our shoppers with its timeless and stylish approach to modest fashion.

“This milestone not only enriches our retail offering but also reflects Westfield London’s position as a leading destination for brands seeking to grow and thrive in the UK.”

Leem first launched in the UK in 2022 through an exclusive partnership with Selfridges online.